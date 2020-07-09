Too fast, too strong, Two Big Fari

Two Big Fari, trained by Todd Howlett, secured its sixth win from nine starts when the four-year-old stormed home to take out the the $50,000 Village Green Hotel Showcase Class 6 Handicap (1200m).

Two Big Fari, trained by Todd Howlett, secured its sixth win from nine starts when the four-year-old stormed home to take out the the $50,000 Village Green Hotel Showcase Class 6 Handicap (1200m).

TOO fast and too strong, Two Big Fari was all of the above in the Village Green Hotel Country Magic Association Class 6 Showcase Plate (1200 metres) on the Clarence River Jockey Club’s Grafton Cup Day.

Accounting for an outside barrier and finding himself wide coming into the home straight, the four-year-old trained by Todd Howlett pulled clear and won by more than a length to claim its sixth win from nine starts.

“He is a really nice horse, and we don’t know how good he is,” Howlett said.

“Everything we’ve asked of him, he has stepped up and done it easily.”

Already there’s buzz around Two Big Fari for the The Kosciuszko on October 17 at Royal Randwick, and the Muswellbrook trainer said he would be keen to be making a trip south in three months time.

“In about three weeks we will go again and hopefully we can get into The Kosciuszko,” he said.

“He may need a little freshen up but that’s the aim. I think there’s a lot of improvement in him, I don’t think he knows what he is about yet.”

Two Big Fari ($2.50favrant Buckley) won by a length from Jeremy Gask trained Tim’s Principal ($11, Adrian Layt) with $19 first emergency Lose The Snip (Jeff Penza), trained by Joanne Hardy, third.