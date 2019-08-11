TOO GOOD: Comets stun Panthers to book under-18 finals berth

BREAKING THROUGH: Coby Heffernan was a handful for the Panthers in the under-18 preliminary final at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday.

BREAKING THROUGH: Coby Heffernan was a handful for the Panthers in the under-18 preliminary final at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday. Mitchell Keenan

UNDER-18: The Coffs Harbour Comets under-18's proved too hot to handle at Frank McGuren Field today claiming a dominant 28-8 win over the Sawtell Panthers to progress to the grand final.

Coffs Harbour had a strong start with a heavy presence in the Panthers 20 and they found themselves in front ten minutes in when Coby Heffernan forced his way through for the opener.

The Comets caught Sawtell flat-footed when Mackenzie Davidson took the ball smartly from dummy half and found a gap under the sticks.

One way traffic continued in the first half as the Comets took their lead to 18-points through a Max Shaw try after he worked his way into a hole and between the posts.

But the big first period wasn't over yet and Seth Martin read the Panthers play excellently to get a sharp intercept and run 40-meters to score his sides fourth.

The Panthers had a much better start to the second half and found themselves closing the gap with a try right on half time to Ben Sinclair before Kalani Morris made his presence felt with a massive 60-meter intercept try.

Much of the second half was fought through the middle as the two sides traded blows but couldn't find the space for a try.

The game was dead and buried when James Munro crossed for the Comets in the final minute.

Coffs Harbour will now play Macksville in the grand final at the Geoff King Motors Sports Complex next Sunday.