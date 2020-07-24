Menu
Offbeat

‘Too hot’ virus nurse’s new job

by Alexis Carey
24th Jul 2020 1:11 PM

A nurse who went viral for her risqué work attire has swapped hospital wards for television studios.

In May this year, Russian coronavirus nurse Nadia Zhukova made headlines after turning up to work wearing nothing but her underwear underneath her see-through personal protective equipment.

At the time, she told her employers at Tula Regional Clinical Hospital it was "too hot" to wear normal clothing under the transparent gown along with gloves, a mask and goggles.

The 23-year-old was initially disciplined by her bosses for "noncompliance with the requirements for medical clothing" while working on the male COVID-19 ward.

But soon she was inundated with support - including from President Vladimir Putin's close ally and high-profile politician Alexey Dyumin.

The stunt ultimately worked in her favour, with Ms Zhukova initially offered a modelling contract with sportswear label Zasport in June.

Now, she's landed yet another plum gig - this time, as a television weather presenter.

However, the Daily Mail reported Ms Zhukova will keep her nursing job and that she was planning on becoming a doctor one day.

She described her new on-screen job as a "big thing" for her career and said her parents were excited to watch her in the evening.

She said she was "shocked" when she discovered she had gone viral for her see-through workwear.

"I thought it would only be a talking point in my city, and that would be all. As it turned out - no," she said.

"My colleagues supported me and I thank them very much for this. If it hadn't been for them, I don't know how I would have dealt with it all."

And she said she was still devoted to helping her patients and her country through the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to continue my studies and become a doctor," she said. "I am not afraid to get infected.

"Despite all the losses, stress, constant lack of sleep - we will win, I'm sure. The main thing is to keep a positive attitude."

Originally published as 'Too hot' virus nurse's new job

