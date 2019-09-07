TOO LATE TO LEAVE: Tyringham, Dundarrabin in line of fire

DANGER: The Rural Fire Service has declared an emergency warning for a large fire threatening a number of villages south of Grafton near Ebor.

RESIDENTS in Tyringham, Dundarrabin or Bostobrick have been advised by the Rural Fire Service to seek shelter as a large fire front approaches the villages.

The RFS has issued an emergency warning to the out-of-control blaze, which is currently burning at more than 52,000ha.

The fire is burning north of Ebor, on multiple fronts and is moving quickly east, impacting Armidale Rd.

It is now too late to leave for residents in Tyringham, Dundarrabin or Bostobrick and they are advised to seek shelter as the fire front approaches.

According to Live Traffic NSW, Armidale Rd between Wiriri Rd and Waterfall Way is closed in both directions due to the fire. Motorists travelling between Grafton and Armidale are advised to use the Pacific Highway and Waterfall Way or the Gwydir Highway and New England Highway.

Tyringham Rd is also closed in both directions between Tyringham and Dorrigo.

Smoke in the area may affect visibility.

In the Clarence Valley, the RFS is working to contain a 146ha blaze burning near Tyndale, which was burning towards Brooms Head Rd earlier today.