Tool giant looking at sites in Rockhampton

TOOL PLEA: Ben Walsh from CAP Air Systems buys most of his tools online and would buy from Total Tools if a store was to open. Jack Evans

AN Australia-wide tool merchant is looking to fill the Central Queensland gap in the company's extensive national distribution map.

Total Tools has confirmed it is considering a number of areas around Rockhampton for leasing.

A spokesperson has also noted that the company is particularly interested in securing local franchisees to secure a Total Tools store in Rockhampton.

"We are looking at numerous locations," the spokesperson said.

"We're absolutely looking for franchisees in Rockhampton."

Total Tools is an Australia-wide superstore franchise which specialises in power tools at highly competitive rates.

There are 76 Total Tools stores throughout Queensland, however Rockhampton's two closest stores are at Mackay to the north and Noosaville to the south.

This leaves Rocky in the middle of an 842km gap between stores.

Ben Walsh fixes air compressors for CAP Air Systems and would welcome a Total Tools opening in Rockhampton.

Despite not having a local store, Mr Walsh said he was already very familiar with the franchise.

"I've actually bought stuff from there," he said

"I went overseas with a bloke who had a tool bag from there, I liked the look of it so he bought me one and brought it to Rocky for me."

Mr Walsh said that there was limited competition in town and he believed the franchise would do well.

"Their only competition is A Man's Toyshop and Bunnings," he said.

"There is no one else that really does tools in town.

"Their pricing is quite competitive too."

Total Tools also operates an online store and Mr Walsh believes that would give them a competitive advantage.

"I've shopped online with them before and they're always having sales," he said.

"If one opened up here, I'd definitely buy my tools there because at the moment I'm buying all of my stuff online anyway.

"Total Tools does pretty much every tool as opposed to just power tools."