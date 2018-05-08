Menu
Company suspended: City building sites still at standstill

Matthew Newton
by
30th Jan 2018 6:00 AM
CONSTRUCTION remains at a standstill across 23 building sites in Toowoomba after an interim application to lift the suspension of a building company's licence was refused by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission suspended the licence of Southport-based My Home Builders Qld Pty Ltd and the licence of its sole director Nikola Grulovic on November 20 last year.

The regulator said in a statement the licences were suspended after the building company claimed progress payments for work not yet completed.

The company lodged an appeal in late November.

Lawyer for My Home Builders Qld Rod Johanson, of Johanson Lawyers, said an application for an interim order to lift the licence suspension while the appeal took place had been refused by the QCAT.

"The builder is still pursuing his rights to have the decision reviewed. We are waiting on the outcome of that application," Mr Johanson said.

A QBCC spokesman said the organisation was aware of 23 properties in the Toowoomba area contracted to My Home Builders Qld, including 19 at Sanctuary Rise on the city's north-western edge, and four in Drayton.

A Workplace Health and Safety Queensland spokeswoman said inspectors had visited My Home Builders Qld Pty Ltd on six occasions and issued five notices, for issues including inadequate housekeeping and site security access.

"These notices have either been complied with or are currently being monitored by WHSQ for compliance by their due date," the spokeswoman said.

