Dad in court for striking son with wooden spoon

The case has re-opened the debate on acceptable methods of child disciplining.

A TOOWOOMBA man who had caught his 12-year-old son out in a "minor lie" had spanked him with a wooden spoon before throwing him about his bedroom and banging his head into a wall, a city court has heard.

After his son had told a white lie at a relative's home, the 43-year-old, 108kg man had told his 45kg son that he was "going to get it when we get home", police prosecutor Catherine Nielsen told Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

After they arrived home, the man had approached his son in his bedroom where he struck him twice "very hard" with a wooden spoon to the upper thigh, prompting the boy to slap his father, knocking off his glasses, she said.

The man then grabbed his son by the wrists and threw him across the room, the boy hitting a toy box which left a scratch under his eye, and banging his head into a wall, leaving a hole.

After throwing the boy back onto his bed, the man had grabbed him by the hair and banged his head into a wall, Senior Constable Nielsen said.

"The victim child said 'Dad, you've been punching me like this for six years and it hasn't worked'," she said.

Police were called when the boy arrived at school with bruises on his leg.

The man admitted to striking the boy because he had lied but claimed he hadn't struck him hard enough to leave a mark, Snr Const. Nielsen told the court.

The man pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault after the initial charge of assault occasioning bodily harm was withdrawn by police.

Defence solicitor Shane Hough told the court his client had not been before a court before, had an excellent work history and had since the incident completed a parenting course.

At the time his client had been off his medication for anxiety and depression and he had placed himself in mental health care over the Christmas break.

The incident had caused his client to have a nervous breakdown, Mr Hough said.

Magistrate Damian Carroll said the incident was "concerning".

"This is a gross over-reaction," he told the man.

Accepting he was remorseful, Mr Carroll ordered the conviction not be recorded and placed the man on 12 months probation.

