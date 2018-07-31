Toowoomba fighter attacked strangers on way to nightclub

The mixed martial arts fighter injured one man so badly he had to have surgery to fix a broken nose.

A MIXED martial arts fighter who used his fists to violently assault four people has been given a chance to continue his career.

Jesse Nathan Ellevson avoided actual jail time after pleading guilty to a string of assault charges in Toowoomba District Court today.

On two occasions last year the court was told of how Ellevson punched groups of strangers in the face.

In the first incident last January, Ellevson struck up conversation with a man about his ute in the car park of the South St McDonald's restaurant.

Things then got heated when another man joined the conversation and made threats, that's when Ellevson punched him and his friend in the face saying to one: "where do you think you're going" before landing another blow.

The second incident where Ellevson was charged with assault occurred just a month later in February 2017.

The 24-year-old punched two men in the face after they told him they were going to the Agenda nightclub.

One of the men needed surgery to fix a broken nose.

Ellevson was given a 15 month jail term but released on parole immediately.