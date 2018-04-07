Menu
Toowoomba three-year-old Hang on his way to victory for jockey Jim Byrne in today's Toowoomba Guineas at Clifford Park.
Horses

Toowoomba gelding hangs tough in Guineas

by Glen McCullough
7th Apr 2018 6:48 PM
TOOWOOMBA three-year-old Hang will continue on a path towards this year's Group One Queensland Derby (2200m) after racing to a tough lead-up victory at Clifford Park today.

Hang notched his fifth win from eight career starts with a determined performance in the Moore Trailers Toowoomba Three-Year-Old Guineas (1625m).

The $2.40 favourite overcame a wide run to down Naked ($13) by 1 1/4 lengths for jockey Jim Byrne.

Well-fancied Eagle Farm visitor Zofonic Dancer ($2.60) was a further 1 1/2 lengths back third.

"He was three deep all the way and had to do it the hard way," said winning trainer Ben Currie who prepares Hang for Toowoomba-based owner Kim McCasker who also bred the Clang-Godsana gelding.

"He's a good horse and we were confident coming into today.

"Not much went right for him but he's still got the job done.

"The Derby is there for him and that's the way he's going for sure."

The $600,000 Queensland Derby will be run at Doomben on June 9.

clifford park hang horse racing toowoomba guineas trainer ben currie
