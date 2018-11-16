Menu
Subscribe
Toowoomba girl missing since Tuesday

Rae Wilson
by
16th Nov 2018 3:26 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help find a 17-year-old girl missing from Toowoomba.

The girl was last seen about 11.30pm on Tuesday, November 13 outside a Mackenzie Street address.

She is described as Caucasian, about 155cm tall, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

The girl was last seen wearing a blue football jersey with white writing, black long pants with white Adidas writing on it carrying a blue and white duffle bag.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety and wellbeing and are urging anyone who may have any information in relation to her whereabouts, to contact them.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs a day.
 

