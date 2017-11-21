Toowoomba is cold, but no record broken
A SIGNIFICANT wind chill that swept across Toowoomba at the weekend will be sticking around at least for the early part of this week.
While the region certainly felt the brute-force of an aggressive south-westerly wind, the actual temperature was not the coldest we had experienced this year.
Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said the breeze made it seem as though it was a lot colder than it was.
"It got to 6.4 degrees on Sunday morning but with a really dry air mass it only made things seem a lot cooler," he said.
"It has been a lot cooler in other places. Oakey got down to 0.5 degrees because it is a little lower down there when the wind drops out.
"Toowoomba is a bit higher up and is more exposed."
Mr Crock said the minimum temperatures we could expect would remain in low single digits.