Toowoomba man ordered off the road for twice drug driving

A TOOWOOMBA man caught twice driving with an illicit drug in his system has been ordered off the road.

Cecil Maurice Mabb was initially pulled over by police patrolling Neil St about 7.25am, October 13, last year, Toowoomba Magistrates Court heard.

A saliva test showed he had marijuana in his system and a subsequent test that was examined by the government laboratory confirmed that, police prosecutor Catherine Steele told the court.

The 39-year-old was again found to have marijuana in his system when pulled over by police driving on Hill St about 11.45am, November 22, the court heard.

On both occasions Mabb had admitted to having used the drug in recent times, Ms Steele said.

The self-represented defendant pleaded guilty to both charges of driving with a relevant drug in his system.

"I have no excuse for my behaviour," Mabb said when asked if he wanted to make any comment.

"I was self-medicating for back pain."

Magistrate Damian Carroll fined him $550 and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for a total three months.