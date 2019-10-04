Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
35 Mabel St, Harlaxton. Once the home of Edward Trundel, who willed the proceeds from the sale of his home to charity.
35 Mabel St, Harlaxton. Once the home of Edward Trundel, who willed the proceeds from the sale of his home to charity. Contributed
Property

Toowoomba man wills proceeds from sale of home to charity

4th Oct 2019 8:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DYING Toowoomba man set aside the future proceeds from the sale of his home so that others might live. 

Edmund Trundle, who passed away in June this year, willed the proceeds of the sale of his home in Mabel St, Harlaxton, to the Heart Foundation and the Cancer Council. 

35 Mabel St, Harlaxton. Once the home of Edward Trundel, who willed the proceeds from the sale of his home to charity.
35 Mabel St, Harlaxton. Once the home of Edward Trundel, who willed the proceeds from the sale of his home to charity. Contributed

Elders Real Estate's Sue Edwards is marketing the property, and is selling the house free of any commission.

The property photographer also took the images at no expense to the estate.

Set on a 1012 sq m allotment in a lovely tree-lined street, the home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and one car space, and is for sale for $235,000. 

For more information contact Sue Edwards on 0437 377 988. 

deceased estate toowoomba business toowoomba charity toowoomba development toowoomba list toowoomba property toowoomba real estate
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Grab the chance to get bragging rights for your 4WD

    Grab the chance to get bragging rights for your 4WD

    Offbeat Want some bragging rights for your 4WD off-roader? Event Yeah the Boys have got the perfect venue this long weekend.

    BORED? Here's nine fabulous things to do this week

    premium_icon BORED? Here's nine fabulous things to do this week

    Whats On Check out what's on around the Valley this week

    CHEERS: Volunteers thanked for life-saving efforts

    premium_icon CHEERS: Volunteers thanked for life-saving efforts

    Community 'You put your lives at risk to go out and save other lives'

    Gunman’s trail of pregnant women and lost kids

    premium_icon Gunman’s trail of pregnant women and lost kids

    Crime “He didn’t want to go through life without Nat, he adored her."