Range crossing builder could be dumped

WORK has been halted on the much touted Toowoomba Second Range Crossing amid safety fears from the State Government.

Contracting group Nexus have been read the riot act by Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey after in incident on Friday where an unsecured heavy load was dropped accidentally onto a work car below the area.

It comes just weeks after both Mr Bailey and Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace met with Nexus to warn them there had been too many workplace incidents on the site.

Mr Bailey confirmed his office had today received an independent safety audit into the safety of the worksite.

Mr Bailey did not rule out dumping Nexus from the $1.6 billion project.

"I've been informed only yesterday that we have seen continuing safety concerns on the site so what we have done is stop work on the viaduct two and three sections of the site where an incident occurred on Friday.

"It is not good enough for this project to continue to be such an unsafe worksite and we have taken action to stop work in this area. I've had enough.

"This project has to take control and responsibility for the management of its site and its workers."

Mr Bailey said the closed section of the site was "high risk" due to a lot of heavy lifting at heights.

"There shouldn't have been anything in the safety zone to begin with," Mr Bailey said.

"It should have been secured... This is two months after Minister Grace and I had been up there."