Megan Buckley. Fashion for Spring Polo. Friday, 25th Aug, 2017.
Fashion & Beauty

Toowoomba teen set for beauty pageant finals in Sydney

Tom Gillespie
by
17th May 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHE'S already a model with more than 5000 followers on Instagram - now Toowoomba girl Megan Buckley wants a national beauty crown.

The 18-year-old childcare worker is one of just 30 finalists in the Miss Grand Australia Pageant, where she hopes to raise big money for charity.

Ms Buckley said she was approached to join the competition by organisers and ended up reaching the final, thanks partially to a public vote.

"I entered the wild card contest and won the public vote on Instagram and I made it to the final," she said excitedly.

The winner of the beauty pageant will be judged in equal amounts on how much money she raises, her awareness of social issues and how she looks in both a swimsuit and formal gown.

Ms Buckley said she had no experience with pageants or fundraising, but said she was excited about giving it her best shot.

"I've never entered anything like this before. It's all very new. I just want to step out of my comfort zone," she said.

"I don't know anything about pageants - the reason I joined it was to gain a bit of confidence."

All money raised from the participants goes to the UN Women National Committee of Australia.

Ms Buckley will host a Devonshire afternoon tea event at Laurel Bank Park on June 10 to raise funds ahead of the final in Sydney the following week.

For more information, find her on Instagram at @megs_buckley or head to website.

beauty pageant miss grand australia modelling toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

