Mum's plea after daughter's sudden death

BRON and Grant Kirkaldy will always remember their daughter Caitlin as a beautiful, sweet and kind person who would help anyone that needed it.

"She was generous to a fault. She would do anything for anybody," she said.

Mrs Kirkaldy has issued a plea for other people to seek help after the sudden death of her 21-year-old daughter last week.

Caitlin, who was born and raised in Toowoomba, died on Thursday from a suicide.

Her death has sent shockwaves through the community, with a recently-launched GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral raising nearly $1000 in less than 48 hours.

Drawing attention to mental health: Booval's Penny Redshaw is quite literally drawing attention to illnesses like depression as Mental Health Week comes to a close.

Mrs Kirkaldy, who said her daughter battled depression since high school, urged other young people struggling with their mental health to reach out to family, friends or professionals.

"If somehow we can help another person (by talking about it), I will do it," she told The Chronicle.

"I want people to ask for help, phone someone. I don't care if it's 2am, someone out there will listen and will hear you."

Mrs Kirkaldy said the support from the Toowoomba community had been heart-warming, offering a pocket of hope while her family came to terms with the loss of Caitlin.

"We've just been overwhelmed with the support and love that people around us have given," she said.

"The Norville Hotel has given us the beer garden for the wake, we've been sent so many flowers and kind words. That's the sort of support we're getting."

Caitlin's funeral will be held at the Garden of Remembrance on Ruthven St on Friday from 11am. The wake will be held at the Hotel Norville following the service.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or mental illness, call Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.