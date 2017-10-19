Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toowoomba Max Brenner will shut its doors.
Toowoomba Max Brenner will shut its doors.
Business

Toowoomba's Max Brenner store to shut doors within days

by The Courier-Mail
6th Oct 2018 8:10 AM | Updated: 10:18 AM

THE administrators for Max Brenner Australia have announced the company's Toowoomba Grand Central store will be one of 20 across the country to shut its doors.

McGrathNicol confirmed Toowoomba was one of the casualties of the up-market chocolate restaurant's financial troubles, according to the Courier-Mail.

"The decision to close stores is always regrettable but in this case we were left with no choice following a store-by-store review of Max Brenner operations," Administrator Barry Kogan said.

The store will close on on Monday, as will eight other locations across Queensland.

Related Items

grand central shopping centre max brenner toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Big ideas for Grafton need big numbers

    premium_icon Big ideas for Grafton need big numbers

    Business At an invitation-only gathering in Grafton on Thursday, former chamber president Phil Belletty outlined the chamber's proposal in a 14-point plan for Grafton

    School action aims to stop child homelessness

    premium_icon School action aims to stop child homelessness

    Education NSW school students will be quizzed about their living situations.

    JADA 2018: 20 days to go...

    premium_icon JADA 2018: 20 days to go...

    Art & Theatre Your daily hit of national drawing award magic

    Australia’s best builder named, HIA

    premium_icon Australia’s best builder named, HIA

    Business METRICON Homes has been named number one residential builder.

    Local Partners