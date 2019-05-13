Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Horses

Saddlecloth fiasco latest blunder in Queensland

by Nathan Exelby
13th May 2019 8:56 AM

Toowoomba was again the scene of a major blunder by integrity officials when two horses carried the wrong saddlecloth in a race on Saturday night.

In an extraordinary sequence of events, no one picked up the blunder until after the race had been run.

The No. 5 saddlecloth was first across the line, but rather than being carried by the correct horse Unimaginable, it was on Royal Warfare.

After Unimaginable was originally semaphored as the winner, the numbers changed to reflect Royal Warfare (who should have carried the No. 4 cloth) as the correct winner of the race.

An inquiry has been opened as to how the error was allowed to happen, whereby it should have been picked up by at least half a dozen checkpoints before it reached the embarrassing stage of the race being run.

Stewards once again have fallen short in their duties, as the error should have been picked up when brands were checked as horses entered the mounting yard.

But to think no one else picked it up - from at least half a dozen other potential check points, is mind boggling.

It adds to the recent woes of stewards, following the Rockhampton wrong horse fiasco and the wrong numbers being declared on correct weight on Toowoomba Weetwood Day.

At Doomben on Saturday, Chris Waller's Queensland stable representative Paul Shailer was fined $500 for presenting Tangled with the wrong saddle in the final event.

Waller had six runners in the race and the error was picked up before the horses entered the mounting yard.

More Stories

horse racing saddlecloth stewards

Top Stories

    ALS relocation a 'way to silence staff'

    premium_icon ALS relocation a 'way to silence staff'

    News 'I feel like it's my fault the people at Grafton, who have left their jobs, have been put in this position'

    Show shines amid rumours of ride malfunction

    premium_icon Show shines amid rumours of ride malfunction

    News Attendance rates back on track at Grafton

    GALLERY: Grafton Show 'inspires' our special guest

    premium_icon GALLERY: Grafton Show 'inspires' our special guest

    News A big final day of entertainment at the Show

    Local fails to break 40-year drought in cycle classic

    premium_icon Local fails to break 40-year drought in cycle classic

    Cycling & MTB Inverell cyclist just misses out on a home town win

    • 13th May 2019 9:13 AM