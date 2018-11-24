100 greatest QLD athletes: 100-81

We’re counting down the Queensland top 100 sportspeople. Who will make the list?

We’re counting down the Queensland top 100 sportspeople. Who will make the list?

FROM cricket, swimming and cycling to football and rugby league, Queensland has produced world-class talent over the past century.

The Courier-Mail and Sunday Mail is counting down the best 100 Queensland sportspeople of all time, starting today with 100 to 81.

Tap or click over the photos of each sportsperson to read the biographies of their incredible sporting achievements and follow the list as we reveal 20 each day ahead of announcing the top 10 on Wednesday November 28!

THE GREATEST 100 BEGINS