AT RIGHT: 87 Queen St, Grafton, $335,000, Mckimms Real Estate.
Property

TOP 5: The best investment properties in the Valley

Kathryn Lewis
by
11th Sep 2019 5:00 PM
CHECK out the top five investment properties in the Clarence Valley: 

1. Namanula

5/34 Clarence St, Yamba, $680,000, Yamba Iluka Real Estate.
5/34 Clarence St, Yamba

2 bed

1 bath

1 park

Yamba Iluka Real Estate

$680,000

 

2. A home to live in or invest

2784 Pacific Highway, Tyndale, $285k, Maclean Valley To Coast Real Estate.
2784 Pacific Highway, Tyndale

2 bed

1 bath

1 park

Maclean Valley to Coast Real Estate

$285,000

 

3. Stress-free living

2A The Mainbrace, Yamba, $389,000, First National Yamba.
2A The Mainbrace, Yamba

2 bed

2 bath

2 parks

First National Yamba

$389,000

 

4. 2 Incomes For Investors Or Convert Back To A Home

87 Queen StreetGrafton$335,000Mckimms Real Estate
87 Queen Street, Grafton

3 bed

2 bath

2 parks

Mckimms Real Estate

$335,000

 

5. Beat the rush

FAR RIGHT: 8 Mossberry Ave, Junction Hill, $325k, Elders Real Estate Grafton.
8 Mossberry Avenue, Junction Hill

4 bed

1 bath

4 parks

Elders Real Estate Grafton

$325,000

Grafton Daily Examiner

