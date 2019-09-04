'A top bloke, we are shattered': Hit and run victim named

THE theme park community have joined loved ones mourning a Gold Coast father and workmate killed in an alleged hit-and-run.

Scott Rose, 39, was pronounced dead at the Tweed Valley Way-Riverside Drive scene on Monday afternoon following crash involving two motorbikes and a Hyundai.

He was being remembered as a loving family man and "top bloke" by those closest to him and devastated workmates from Village Roadshow's Sea World and Movie World theme parks.

Gold Coast-based British man Graham Belcher, 52, who was allegedly driving the Hyundai and drove off after the crash, was dramatically arrested at the Brisbane International Airport preparing to board a flight to Hong Kong yesterday morning.

Crash victim Scott Rose.



He is understood to have bought a one-way ticket for the United Kingdom.

Mr Rose's heartbroken mother Sheryl told the Bulletin last night: "We are all absolutely devastated. He was a fantastic son, husband and father to his two children."

Mr Rose worked for the past decade as a maintenance technician at Movie World and Sea World.

One staffer described him as "absolutely a top bloke" adding: "He was such a good guy, it is gut-wrenching and heartbreaking, the crew are all shattered."

Another friend and colleague Paul Burke expressed his heartbreak on Facebook posting he was "feeling broken" and "What else do you say".

Mr Rose was riding a motorcycle when the horror crash occurred in the Northern NSW village of Tumbulgum.

A second male motorcycle rider, 31, was yesterday still in Tweed Heads Hospital in a stable condition with minor chest injuries after the collision with a 2019 Blue Hyundai I30.

Belcher has been extradited to NSW and will appear in the Tweed Heads Local Court today.

His detention at the Brisbane airport was confirmed by a NSW Police media spokeswoman who said: "Police arrested him prior to boarding a plane at Brisbane Airport."

Alleged offender Graham Belcher was caught boarding a plane to Hong Kong. Picture: Facebook



Belcher had lived in Tweed for more than a decade, briefly returning to the UK before returning in 2014.

He appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday and did not apply for bail. A NSW warrant of apprehension, tendered in court, said a court notice was filed in respect of seven alleged offences. They include dangerous driving occasioning death, failure to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death, negligent driving causing death, driving while licence is cancelled, failure to give way and failing or refusing to disclose identity.

Police are still searching for the Hyundai which is believed to have considerable damage to the right-hand side and a missing front registration plate. It had Queensland registration 170ZCP, according to NSW police.

Mrs Rose said the family was very grateful for the work of the NSW, Queensland and Australian Federal Police so far.

"We can't thank the police enough."

Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the accident.

- additional reporting Alison Paterson, Kay Dibben.