Top Choice wins Mothers Gift

GIFTED FINISH: Former Grafton apprentice Anthony Allen flies down the outside on favourite Romney's Choice to clinch victory in the Mother's Gift (1400m) for trainer Chris Anderson on Grafton Cup Day.

GIFTED FINISH: Former Grafton apprentice Anthony Allen flies down the outside on favourite Romney's Choice to clinch victory in the Mother's Gift (1400m) for trainer Chris Anderson on Grafton Cup Day. Adam Hourigan

MOTHER'S GIFT: In a fitting finish to the $50,000 TAB.com.au Mother's Gift (1400m) it was former Grafton apprentice Anthony Allen who pumped his fist as he blasted across the finish line on Romneys Choice.

The Mother's Gift is aptly named after the 2000 Ramornie Handicap winner trained by John Shelton, the same man Allen was apprenticed to all those years ago.

"It's really good. I love coming back to where I started, getting back to the roots, but to win a race in the carnival is just a bonus,” Allen said.

It almost wasn't to be for the Brisbane-based hoop as the five-year-old mare began to pull up in the shadow of the finishing post.

"Just that last little bit she started to pull up, but she managed to find a little bit more and fought on to the line,” Allen said.

"She has a bit of heart about her and that's what I like. We have been riding work and she has sort of come good in the last couple of months. She hasn't been (at the stable) long but it has just taken a while for us to put some nice decent work into her.”

Romney's Choice proved the right pick for Eagle Farm trainer Chris Anderson. With 44 horses in work, it was the trainer's first win with the daughter of Denman after he bought the five-year-old mare over the internet for $20,000 from a Sydney trainer. She debuted for him at Doomben with a fourth in December and then ran third there when she resumed from a spell on June 27.

"She's not the most sound horse I've ever trained,” Anderson said. "She's a lovely big mare we did have in town this Saturday but she drew 19 so we thought we'd come here.”

Anderson also owns the mare and her $27,460 winner's cheque covered her purchase price with a little bit extra. And he believes she has plenty more to give.

"She's a Saturday horse for sure,” he said of a likely metro campaign.

Allen agreed.

"She has been showing us the last few months that she is ready to jump out of her skin a little bit. She is just going through her gears nicely,” he said. "But there is plenty more to come,”