Top cop hails July Carnival crowds

POLICE have praised punters for their behaviour across the July Carnival's biggest days.

Chief Inspector Jo Reid was pleased with the crowds across Wednesday and Thursday and said no issues required police intervention at the track.

"Another good year. The crowds were well behaved, there were no issues at the jockey club itself and security dealt with any minor issues that arose very well,” Insp Reid said.

"I was out there for both days and it was a happy and energetic crowd and was it pleasing everybody enjoyed themselves and did so responsibly.

"If you look at the whole picture it was a pleasing outcome across the two major race days.”

While Chief Inspector Reid said there were a "handful” of incidents at some licensed premises as well as two people who were caught low-range drink driving, the "days of the races being a major police operation are over.”

"For at least five years the anti social behaviour and intoxication levels continue to trend downwards,” she said.

"While we will continue to put resources towards the July carnival it is pleasing we don't have to commit half the workforce just to manage what should be a fun and enjoyable event.

"It shouldn't be over policed and I am pleased that continues to be the case.”