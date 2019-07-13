Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Looker wins the 2019 Grafton Cup aboard Sacred Day.
Ben Looker wins the 2019 Grafton Cup aboard Sacred Day. Sam Flanagan
Crime

Top cop hails July Carnival crowds

TIM JARRETT
by
13th Jul 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have praised punters for their behaviour across the July Carnival's biggest days.

Chief Inspector Jo Reid was pleased with the crowds across Wednesday and Thursday and said no issues required police intervention at the track.

"Another good year. The crowds were well behaved, there were no issues at the jockey club itself and security dealt with any minor issues that arose very well,” Insp Reid said.

"I was out there for both days and it was a happy and energetic crowd and was it pleasing everybody enjoyed themselves and did so responsibly.

"If you look at the whole picture it was a pleasing outcome across the two major race days.”

While Chief Inspector Reid said there were a "handful” of incidents at some licensed premises as well as two people who were caught low-range drink driving, the "days of the races being a major police operation are over.”

"For at least five years the anti social behaviour and intoxication levels continue to trend downwards,” she said.

"While we will continue to put resources towards the July carnival it is pleasing we don't have to commit half the workforce just to manage what should be a fun and enjoyable event.

"It shouldn't be over policed and I am pleased that continues to be the case.”

coffs clarence police district july carnival 2019
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    premium_icon The bank giving domestic violence survivors their lives back

    Lifestyle The National Australia Bank gives journalist SHERELE MOODY rare access to its hardship team as they help terrified debt-ridden mums in domestic violence crisis.

    Dressed up for a free beer and ego boost

    premium_icon Dressed up for a free beer and ego boost

    People and Places DEX journalist Jarrard Potter tries his hand at the catwalk

    Kids' fashion on track to entertain at Maclean Cup Day

    premium_icon Kids' fashion on track to entertain at Maclean Cup Day

    News Popular event saved from possible move by volunteers

    Justice for woman kidnapped, raped by truckie in two-day ordeal

    premium_icon Justice for woman kidnapped, raped by truckie in two-day...

    Crime The horrific attack was recorded on a phone message bank.