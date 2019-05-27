Top cop in William Tyrrell case retires after stellar career

DETECTIVE Chief Inspector Gary Jubelin, 57, who shot to national fame through his portrayal in the Underbelly TV series, has in recent weeks handed in his retirement papers after 34 years as a police officer.

When contacted yesterday, Insp Jubelin said: "I'm not allowed to comment."

But within NSW Police his imminent departure has been widely discussed, with Insp Jubelin telling colleagues he was deeply sad and disappointed to leave the force, but was determined to go out with his reputation intact.

Experienced Detective Inspector Gary Jubelin has retired from the NSW Police Force. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

A police spokesman said there would be no comment on Insp Jubelin's retirement.

It is understood senior police are considering the results of an internal investigation into a series of allegations against Insp Jubelin by another homicide detective.

Insp Jubelin has been confined to desk duties at the State Crime Command since January, when another detective made allegations against him including bullying and recording a conversation with a suspect without that suspect's knowledge.

"I strongly deny any wrongdoing," Insp Jubelin said in March, when the investigation became public.

Police sources said Insp Jubelin has not applied for a medical discharge, as many detectives at his stage in career have, and will be worse off financially as a result.

"He wants to walk out with his head high," a source said.

While Insp Jubelin's take-no-prisoners approach has made him a polarising figure within the police force, fellow officers have said his departure would mean a significant loss of skill and experience.

Inspector Gary Jubelin retired from the police force after being sidelined from the investigation into missing toddler William Tyrrell.

"His well-earned retirement will be a big loss to an organisation that through re-engineering has already lost some of the state's top detectives," one source said.

"In the toughest working environment he managed to keep turning up and not shying away from cases others wouldn't be brave enough to challenge."

While the internal investigation into Jubelin is ongoing, it is understood the Director of Public Prosecutions has provided advice on whether to charge him under the Surveillance Devices Act over allegedly recording on his mobile phone a conversation with a suspect in the Tyrrell investigation without the suspect's knowledge.

The offence has a maximum penalty of five years' jail or a fine but the law provides exceptions including if a recording is needed to protect the lawful interests of a person involved.

Insp Jubelin has been consistently hailed by victims' families including the parents of murdered Sydney man Matthew Leveson and the victims of a Bowraville serial killer for his compassion and dedication.

In a 2016 interview Insp Jubelin said: "Homicide is the pinnacle for me - it's my passion. I treat the victims of crime as if they are members of my own family … I take it personally and I always give 100 per cent. I can't cop mediocrity from anyone," he said.

"These are the things I say to the young detectives who I work with and train. I want them to understand how hard you have to work and I want them to challenge me. I don't mind mistakes through effort but I don't like lazy police."

Murderer and drug dealer Anthony Perish.

In 2012 Insp Jubelin's relentless pursuit of murderer and drug dealer Anthony Perish was portrayed in Channel 9's Underbelly: Badness and he has remained the state's best-known homicide detective.

In 2017, through a series of unprecedented legal manoeuvres and weeks digging up the Royal National Park, Insp Jubelin's team uncovered the remains of Matthew Leveson, after using a coronial inquest to obtain information from his former boyfriend Michael Atkins, who led police to the gravesite under the promise of immunity.

Since the late 1990s he has carried the investigation into the murders of Evelyn Greenup, 4, Clinton Speedy-Duroux, 16 and Colleen Walker in Bowraville in northern NSW.

The pursuit of justice, by both Insp Jubelin and the victims' families, led to a change in double jeopardy laws in NSW.