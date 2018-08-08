Menu
Superintendent Steve Clarke, Coffs Harbour Police station. 08 AUG 2018
Top cop looking to build on relationship with community

8th Aug 2018 2:00 PM
THERE is a new top cop in town.

Steve Clarke has taken up the role of Local Area Commander for the Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command.

As the former Crime Manager for the Mid North Coast command, he arrived two weeks ago and has hit the ground running, pinpointing a number of priority areas for the "extremely busy" district including domestic violence and youth issues.

"There will also be a focus around property crime and obviously drugs are always a concern as well," Supt. Clarke said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

