Top cop looking to build on relationship with community

THERE is a new top cop in town.

Steve Clarke has taken up the role of Local Area Commander for the Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command.

As the former Crime Manager for the Mid North Coast command, he arrived two weeks ago and has hit the ground running, pinpointing a number of priority areas for the "extremely busy" district including domestic violence and youth issues.

"There will also be a focus around property crime and obviously drugs are always a concern as well," Supt. Clarke said.