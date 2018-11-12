Was Trolley Man making it worse?

Michael Rogers has been hailed as the Trolley Man for his heroics. Picture: Nicki Connolly

He's the hero that Australia deserves, but not everybody thinks the homeless legend who faced off with a knife-wielding jihadi was doing the right thing.

Dubbed the Trolley Man for his shopping cart heroics, Michael Rogers, 46, sent social media into meltdown over the weekend after footage emerged of him trying to ram into Hassan Khalif Shire Ali as the terrorist attempted to stab police officers.

The makeshift crime-fighter's mobile phone was broken during the awe-inspiring incident and a crowd-funding campaign was launched yesterday by the National Homeless Collective to help him "get back on his feet". Already, it has raked in more than $100,000.

Despite the mainstream consensus that Mr Rogers is now a bona fide Aussie hero, a backlash from a small minority of cynics is growing.

One such cynic is Victorian Police's commissioner Graham Ashton, who told 3AW today that Mr Rogers' actions could have had potentially dangerous consequences.

Not everyone was impressed with Mr Rogers’ crime-fighting actions. Picture: Twitter

"I don't like to criticise people in that situation, he's acting instinctively about what he's looking at in front of him," Mr Ashton said.

"But if a trolley had hit a police member and knocked him over and then this offender got on top of him, we could have had a tragic consequence.

"I think he was trying to support the police in his own way, so I haven't been jumping on him over the weekend."

On the GoFundMe page for Mr Rogers, cynical commenters have also pointed out that Mr Rogers could have hurt himself or a police officer if he had toppled over.

"I think that this guy was incredibly stupid. Brave maybe … but basically very stupid, and could have caused more harm by getting in the way," wrote one cynic on the fundraising page.

"I hate these things that raise money for a single individual well in excess of what is needed because it always comes at the expense of people giving generously elsewhere to address systemic problems that lead to the situations he was in the first place.

"You don't fix homelessness (or this man's life actually) by throwing $50k at him personally."

More than $100k has been raised to help Mr Rogers get back on his feet. Picture: Nicki Connolly

However, Professor Clive Williams, a terrorism expert and visiting professor at the Australian National University told news.com.au he would have done the same thing in Mr Rogers' place if he saw police officers struggling.

"If somebody can help a police officer, then it's a good thing," he said. "The police are part of our community and I feel sorry for them, because in a lot environments they are seen as the enemy and it shouldn't be that way.

"They are only young people (the police who tackled Ali) and they're put in difficult situations sometimes. The danger is that is that, if somebody's not trained and doesn't know what they're doing, they could become a casualty themselves. - but I wouldn't want to deter people from helping the police if they possibly can."

Donna Salzberg, National Homeless Collective CEO, told The AustralianMr Rogers, who has a long and chequered history with law enforcement, had put himself in harm's way to help.

"He got up to protect two police officers … we don't see that much, he just jumped up without any thought of concern himself," she said.

"There were dozens of people standing around and he was the only one who jumped in there and put his life at risk for strangers … he is the epitome of being a hero."

Graham Ashton said Mr Rogers’ actions could have ended tragically. Picture: AAP Image/Julian Smith

Mr Rogers yesterday told The Age he "just wanted to help and do something right for the first time in my life".

He said he spent years behind bars for burglary and had a long history of drug use, according to the newspaper. It's understood he has a public housing apartment but chooses to be homeless.

Ms Stolzenberg said she was aware of Mr Rogers' criminal and drug history and will work to connect him with homeless services and ensure the money is used in ways that will not put him at risk.

"All funds donated to this campaign will go directly to Mr Rogers to help get him back on his feet," the organisation's site reads.

"He's a hero in our eyes and he can do what he feels best with any funds he receives. He risked his own life that day for nothing in return and you can't put a price on that."

The charity has since expressed how blown away it is by everyone's generosity and "spirit in helping our hero 'Trolley man' get back on his feet".

"We don't actually have a set target to reach but due to the incredible generosity we've seen so far we'll keep increasing the total accordingly," the charity said.

"We've far surpassed our original goal. Let's aim for the sky. Our hero absolutely deserves it."