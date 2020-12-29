Menu
OFFENDERS TARGETED: Richmon Police District Supt Scott Tanner, said offenders charged with domestic violence can expect to feel the full force of the law.
News

Top cop weighs in on the darker side of Christmas

Alison Paterson
29th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Christmas is a time to be with your loved ones but for too many people it's also a time of intense fear and often, physical pain.

Richmond Police District Superintendent Scott Tanner, said officers had dealt with 53 domestic violence assaults over the past five days.

Supt Tanner said anyone charged with domestic violence offences can expect to feel the full force of the law.

"Domestic violence includes verbal and physical abuse to assault and breaching Apprehended Violence Orders (AVOs)," he said.

"We have a two-pronged attack for these crimes, firstly we support the victims, encourage them to come forward and remind them they can make statements by video so as not have to repeat the statements again such as in court.

"And the second prong of attack is we make sure the offenders are held accountable."

Supt Tanner said officers take a very strong stance on refusing bail to anyone charged with physical assault in a domestic violence incident.

"Our golden rule is victims are our number one priority," he said.

"And if locking up offenders so they have to spend a night or two in custody ahead of them then facing court, then that is what we will do."

Supt Tanner said domestic violence is a crime which is across all areas and demographics of the region.

"It's a myth that domestic violence is only committed in low socio-economic areas," he said.

"DV is right across the board in all parts of the district and it is a crime committed 98 per cent of the time by men."

He said police will also refers offering offenders to specialised telephone counselling service.

"We also run a crime prevention program for young people every day somewhere in this police district," he said.

"If anyone knows of any kind of domestic violence going on please call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or your local police station and if you think someone is being injured called Triple-0."

domestic violence offences northern rivers crime news police richmond police district
