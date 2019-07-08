Top cop’s warning as alleged victim fights for life

Police have sent a grim warning to young blokes out on the drink while a Trinity Beach man clings to life after allegedly being punched in the head outside a Cairns pub.

Far North District Chief Superintendent Brian Huxley has seen the product of drunken violence plenty of times throughout his career.

It did not get easier to stomach with time, he said - especially when it involved a young person whose life was extinguished or tragically altered after a moment of poor decision making.

Far North District Chief Superintendent Brian Huxley. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

"There have been quite a few people over the recent years who have lost their life or been left with horrendous lifelong injuries as a result of something really stupid occurring," he said.

"From somebody losing the self control required to think rationally.

"It's all well and good the next day to be sorry for what's occurred, but that doesn't help the person who is lying in hospital with life-threatening injuries."

Chief Supt Huxley could not speak about the specifics of the alleged assault on Friday night, as it remains an ongoing investigation.

A 20-year-old Bungalow man will face Cairns Magistrates Court today on a charge of grievous bodily harm - a crime that carries a maximum 14 years sentence.

The charge was a result of reports 32-year-old Trinity Beach man Brett Thomson's head hit the concrete after he was allegedly struck during a fight outside the Pier Bar about 10.40pm on Saturday.

His life hung by a thread last night, supported by machines and constant medical supervision by the doctors and nurses at the Cairns Hospital.

Alleged Cairns assault victim Brett Thomson. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Chief Supt Huxley said people who engaged in drunken violence would face the consequences.

"The community doesn't accept it at all," he said.

"There's a reason why there are such serious charges laid against people who commit these offences.

"People have to have confidence they can go out and enjoy themselves, have a few drinks and go home safely without this sort of thing happening."