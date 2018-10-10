Menu
Dr Piotr Swierkowski has been stood down from his position at Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service following allegations he abused his wife.
Crime

Top doctor accused of domestic violence stood down

Chloe Lyons
by
9th Oct 2018 3:28 PM | Updated: 5:49 PM
A COAST top doctor has been stood down from his position at Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service following allegations he abused his wife.

Executive director of medical services Dr Piotr Swierkowski, 43, was arrested yesterday and charged with choking, suffocation or strangulation in a domestic relationship.

His bail application, which is opposed by police, was part heard in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning and will be finalised tomorrow.

Dr Swierkowski remains in custody in the Maroochydore watch house. 

READ: The full story from inside the court room where Dr Swierkowski appeared. 

Within 30 minutes of the Daily publishing an article about the allegations against Dr Swierkowski, SCHHS released a short statement confirming he had been stood-down.

"Today, a Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service senior medical officer has been stood down from duty pending the outcome of legal proceedings.

"As this matter is now before the courts, no further comment can be made at this time."

SCHHS was contacted for further comment on who would replace Dr Swierkowski in the interim and what the move meant for the future of the hospital, but are yet to respond.

Minister for Health Steven Miles has also been contacted for comment and is yet to respond.

Duty lawyer Loren Fabian today told the court her client denied choking his wife but instead claimed he put a dressing gown over her mouth to stop her screaming, without blocking her nose.

She said Dr Swierkowski allowed her to call the police after the incident.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

