BEST IN SHOW: Steve and Kathy Whyatt with Bellyjacks Just Foolin Around at the Murgon Show on March 16, 2019.
BEST IN SHOW: Steve and Kathy Whyatt with Bellyjacks Just Foolin Around at the Murgon Show on March 16, 2019.
TOP DOGS: See Murgon Show's prize-winning pooches

Jessica Mcgrath
by
21st Mar 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:43 PM
THE key to a good show dog is making sure the dog enjoys showing.

This is according to dog owner Steve Whyatt, whose Australian Kelpie was awarded the best in show at the Murgon Show on March 16.

"You've got to make it fun for the dog," he said.

"We're all here to have some fun."

Belljacks Just Foolin Around, otherwise known as Dusty, was awarded the top prize at the event, which rarely goes to working dogs.

"His biggest attribute is he moves nicely, he's a nice chocolate-colour and he's a nice type of dog," Mr Whyatt said.

The Bell resident said his 17-month old Kelpie had done extremely well at the show, which hosted three other Australian Kelpies.

Mr Whyatt has been showing dogs for 11 years, and Australian Kelpies for the past four years.

"Not every pup makes a good show pup, it's all about getting a quality dog at the end of the breed," he said.

The dog owner said it took time to train up a good show dog.

"The pups are only as good as the time you put into them," he said.

The Murgon show had a total of 321 entries into their dog show competition.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
