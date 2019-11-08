Menu
THREAT: Dean Carroll opened the bowling for Harwood in LCCA first grade at Barry Watts Oval last weekend. Adam Hourigan
Cricket

Top dogs to square off in blockbuster LCCA battle

Mitchell Keenan
by
8th Nov 2019 3:15 PM
Subscriber only

MBC FIRST GRADE: Joint Maclean Bowling Club first-grade league leaders Maclean United and Harwood will go head-to-head tomorrow in a round-five blockbuster at Harwood Oval.

Defending premiers United have set the tempo from round one, going undefeated with just 19 wickets taken for 587 runs won while limiting their opposition to 320 runs for 28 wickets.

Harwood have been a surprise package though, bouncing back from a slow finish to last season to keep a perfect record.

Two sides go in undefeated but one will emerge as the front runner for the LCCA crown come the end of the 2019-20 season in this mouth-watering encounter.

GAME DAY: Harwood host Maclean United at Harwood Oval, while Lawrence take on Yamba at Barry Watts Oval from 1pm tomorrow.

