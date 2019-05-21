Top golfers ready to play in annual Ladies May Tournament

TEEING OFF: Sonya Baker and Mary Atkins ahead of Grafton District Golf Club's annual Ladies May Tournament.

TEEING OFF: Sonya Baker and Mary Atkins ahead of Grafton District Golf Club's annual Ladies May Tournament. Jarrard Potter

GOLF: Grafton District Golf Club is to hold its 56th annual Ladies May Tournament this week and the ever-growing competition could be one of the hardest fought yet.

Organisers added a fourth division this year due to an influx in participants, with 120 golfers expected at the main event and as many as 150 joining in on Wednesday for the four ball best ball event.

Club president Sue Petty was excited for the contest and hoped for sun on the fairways.

"We're praying for fine weather. The course in really good condition and the greens are nice and slick which is what they like,” Petty said.

With last year's winner Darrie Nightingale unable to defend her title, the top spot is up for grabs and competition heavyweights Sue Reguson and Jodie Rockliff will be tough contenders for the crown.

"Reguson and Rockliff are the two guns from Tweed and they'll be hard to beat,” Petty said. Amongst the top performers coming into the tournament is Coffs Harbour's Trish Nance, and Bridgett Griffin will be another force to be reckoned with.

But according to Petty, in-form local golfer and club champion Heather Purtill could provide a tough test for the top-class golfers.

"Heather (Purtill) has been in really good form so she's a local who could be in with a chance,” she said.

Purtill said a home-course advantage could give her a chance at challenging the top golfers.

"I've only been a member here for four years, but I know the course here pretty well, I've seen just about all of it,” she said.

"I've been to other tournaments at different clubs just to play different courses and test myself, but I've never won anything big.

"I would be ecstatic, just to be up there and in the mix would be wonderful.”

"I just hope I can do our club proud.”