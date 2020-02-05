Top honours for Criterion Theatre faithful

Newly inducted Criterion Theatre life members Sue Mackey, Fran McHugh and Anne Newbold at the combined Criterion Theatre and Pelican Playhouse 2020 season launch at 1 Duke St, Grafton on Friday, 31st January, 2019. Dave Mackey was absent.

FOUR familiar faces from the Criterion Theatre joined an exclusive club when they were inducted as life members of the organisation.

Fran McHugh, Anne Newbold and Dave and Sue Mackay were presented with the honour at the combined 2020 season launch of the Criterion and Pelican Playhouse at the Aruma premises at 1 Duke St on Friday, January 31.

Fran was president for 10 years until 2017 and has been a performer, director or musical director in Criterion shows since 1995.

Anne has directed several shows, including Spamalot last year, and has had a hand in the costume design of just about every performance for the past 15 years.

Meanwhile, the artistic design and construction expertise of Dave and Sue has been a hallmark of every single set since they moved to Grafton from Charters Towers 11 years ago.

The quartet were the first new life members since Pat Connolly in 2002, who joined one of the only other life members alive, Mareia Cowper, to make the presentation.

“When I came back and got involved, we thought gee-whiz we should do something to recognise the people who have been working tirelessly,” Mareia said.

“We talked about it the last two years and at the launch was most appropriate.”

Ms McHugh’s theatrical interests began in school and followed her everywhere she went, including the Strathfield Light Opera and Boggabri Dramatic Society. One of her all-time favourite roles was at Gunnedah as Nelly in South Pacific, when she “got to wash that man right out of my hair”.

“I did some drama at teachers college, and at one stage I won Best Supporting Actor at the Goondiwindi Drama Festival,” Ms McHugh said.

“It doesn’t matter what community you’re in, if you can join a dramatic or musical society, you become part of the community.

After moving to Grafton she played “a mad old lady” in her first Criterion show, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

“Then Shenanigan’s Wake where I played the pissed piano player, another mad old lady,” she said.

“I was a mad old lady in The Mikado - I channelled Maria Callas in that one, and in ‘Allo ‘Allo I played the wife - a mad only lady who had to sing badly.

“I think I’ve cornered that market.

“My other favourite show was Noises Off, because it was so difficult, but so well done.”

On that occasion Fran played Dotty, a mad old lady.

Ms McHugh has been musical director for many Criterion sows, including Henry and Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and director of several others including Gilbert and Sullivan musicals Pirates of Penzance and HMS Pinafore, as well as Grease and most recently The Wedding Singer in 2017

But it’s not just the on-stage achievements that make Fran most proud. During her time as president she oversaw the installation of air-conditioning, a new roof and refurbished floor at the theatre.

“We’ve just gone on from strength to strength,” she said.

The Criterion’s first show of 2020 will be Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

from March 26 to April 5, with a cast mostly consisting of children - something Ms McHugh,

who has been involved in “about 30” school musicals in her career as a teacher, strongly supports.

“Over the years we’ve tried to involve young people and we’ve nurtured them through,” she said.

“We’ve had people go on to do degrees in music and threatre and made a career out of it in one way or another.

“So it’s good to see kids involved in productions at the moment, such as Oliver! last year and Joseph ) this year.

“I think it’s really important to keep nurturing the young kids so that they find that extra dimension. It’s great to watch.”

Ms Newbold first became involved in theatre through her children, “because they both sing”.

“The first show I did was Leader of the Pack, and I did it because I knew all the songs, when my daughter was about eight, in 1992.

She was involved in the Criterion Theatre as soon as she arrived in the region.

“I moved to Grafton from Sydney in October, 2005, and that week I had a speaking part in a show,” Anne said.

“I went to the AGM in 2006 and got on the committee, got cast in ‘Allo ‘Allo with Fran, and ever since then I’ve been there.

“They had no idea what show they were doing from one to the next. It was hopeless. I slowly got them into planning ahead, but it took a couple of years to get that organised.

Alongside Ms McHugh when she was president, Ms Newbold was instrumental in organising the theatre’s renovations and listed the roof among her proudest achievements.

“I organised the roof, which we did in stages because we couldn’t afford $45,000,” she said.

The first show Ms Newbold directed at the Criterion Theatre was Phantom of the Music Hall, “which starred the one and only Dan Fahey”.

Her most recent offering was Spamalot in November, 2019.

“Spamalot was just fantastic. I enjoyed The Boyfiriend, it was a really lovely show, and Return to the Forbidden Planet, a cult rock show based on The Tempest and all the dialogue was from Shakespeare plays.

“I’ve directed one or two shows a year and costumed just about all of them.

“I have a lot of theatre children.”