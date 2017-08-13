24°
News

TOP LIKES: Our 10 top good news stories

13th Aug 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WE'VE just realised that The Daily Examiner Facebook page has ticked over 15,000 likes, and we'd like to say thanks to our loyal readers who click through to our webpage through the many posts we make every day through social media.

Over the past 28 days, our news has reached more than 231,000 people through Facebook.

So, to celebrate what we consider to be pretty good news, is a list of the top ten liked posts for the past year, with a twist.

In this list, we're only showing good news stories. Post in the comments your favourite good news story for the year.

10. Cover photo

No story or journalists needed for this one. 198 people liked the making of our page's cover image from Cassandra McClelland, a shelf cloud taken from Iluka Coastguard looking over at Yamba.

There's no link, just enjoy the pretty picture.

9. Hayley Talbot's epic river journey about to come to an end

Two years in the planning, this story received 200 likes about the Angourie local braved the elements, a corflute kayak and even a broken hand to complete her amazing solo journey from the top of the Clarence River to the river mouth at Yamba.

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/hayley-paddles-her-dream-journey-back-home/3184026

8. Sam steals the show

Sam Carroll's brave cancer battle was an emotional one for all concerned. But when he was invited to be the guest speaker at the annual Tour de Cure Snow Winter ball, his speech brought the house down - and the story received 217 likes.

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/watch-grafton-teen-steals-show-tour-de-cure-ball/3186250

7. Grafton inmates keep elderly warm through winter

This lovely story of female correctional inmates in Grafton crocheting blankets to donated to Grafton Aged Care home received 223 likes.

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/grafton-inmates-keep-elderly-warm-through-winter/3189911

6. Rock out with the quiz whizzes coming to Grafton

The excitement was building early when we announced that popular show Rockwiz was playing at the Saraton, with you giving the story 245 likes.

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/rock-out-with-the-quiz-whizzes-at-saraton-in-june/3150365/?ref=hs

5. SNEAK PEEK: DA in for Grafton private hospital

The first look at new plans for a private hospital and specialist clinic proved popular with the Facebook crowd, receiving 302 likes.

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/sneak-peek-da-in-for-grafton-private-hospital/3160011/?ref=hs

4. Maid of honour is 103, groomsman is a chihuahua

The beautiful story of Whiddon group resident Laurie Stephenson renewed his wedding vows with wife Elaine after 58 years touched the heart strings of many, appearing twice in our list, with the first post receiving 306 likes, and a second getting 290.

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/maid-of-honour-is-103-and-groomsman-is-a-chihuahua/3142758/?ref=hs

3. Former South Grafton teacher a Cash Cow winner

Everyone loves a winner and the story of a former South Grafton High School teacher who won Channel 7's Sunrise Cash Cow competition was popular, getting 315 likes

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/former-south-grafton-high-teacher-a-cash-cow-winne/3164302/?ref=hs

2. Cafe stalwarts plan reunion

One of the icons of Grafton's food history, was getting a meal at Langley's Cafe, and a story promoting a reunion of their former staff received 485 likes.

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/cafe-stalwarts-plan-reunion/3172090/?ref=hs

AND OUR MOST LIKED GOOD NEWS STORY OF THIS YEAR SO FAR IS...

1. Grafton's Rachael Noakes's audition on the Voice

Grafton singer Rachael Noakes audition, singing judge Delta Goodren's song Dear Life turned Delta's chair, and the whole Clarence Valley got behind her journey on the Voice. This was our most like story with 724 likes, with two follow up stories gaining 261 and 265 likes as well. She may not have won the competition, but she's a clear winner here.

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/delta-sends-rachael-spin-voice/3175366/?ref=hs

Thanks for reading us, and thanks for getting us to this milestone.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Flu cases rise but season yet to peak

Flu cases rise but season yet to peak

Nearly 1000 confirmed influenza cases across Northern NSW Local Health District.

WATCH: Federal MP pays tribute to former sports editor

Max Godbee. Photo Contributed NO RESALE

Kevin Hogan reads of the life of Max Godbee in parliament

Strangers unite to try to find missing horse

Search for missing horse Ben in Yuraygir National Park.

Missing horse search will continue tomorrow.

First-time paddlers get a waterside surprise

The Grafton Dragonboat Club ran a come-and-try day on the Clarence River on Saturday.

Bridge tour part of come-and-try dragonboat day this month

Local Partners

Here are 10 reasons why the NDIS is the way to go

A must read for the National Disability Insurance Scheme

Choose wisely to get what you need from NDIS

LIVING WELL EXPO: The 2016 Living Well Expo at Coffs C.ex. Nola Moore and Cass Crocket with SCCA com officer Michelle Royce.

There is a lot to think about when looking for a service provider.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

The finance solution for Clarence Valley's poorest residents

GOOD BUSINESS: Director Dr Masum Isa and CEO of Grameen Australia Duncan Power with Bendigo Community Bank South Grafton director Karen Toms and chair Peter James.

Social business group provides beneficial alternative to welfare

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

THERE aren't too many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

What's on the small screen this week

Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

DOCTOR Doctor returns and Marvel's The Defenders make their debut.

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

Queenslanders have fallen in love with romance novels.

It is a Mills and Boon boom

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day