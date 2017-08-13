TOP LIKES: Our 10 top good news stories

WE'VE just realised that The Daily Examiner Facebook page has ticked over 15,000 likes, and we'd like to say thanks to our loyal readers who click through to our webpage through the many posts we make every day through social media.

Over the past 28 days, our news has reached more than 231,000 people through Facebook.

So, to celebrate what we consider to be pretty good news, is a list of the top ten liked posts for the past year, with a twist.

In this list, we're only showing good news stories. Post in the comments your favourite good news story for the year.

10. Cover photo

No story or journalists needed for this one. 198 people liked the making of our page's cover image from Cassandra McClelland, a shelf cloud taken from Iluka Coastguard looking over at Yamba.

There's no link, just enjoy the pretty picture.

9. Hayley Talbot's epic river journey about to come to an end

Two years in the planning, this story received 200 likes about the Angourie local braved the elements, a corflute kayak and even a broken hand to complete her amazing solo journey from the top of the Clarence River to the river mouth at Yamba.

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/hayley-paddles-her-dream-journey-back-home/3184026

8. Sam steals the show

Sam Carroll's brave cancer battle was an emotional one for all concerned. But when he was invited to be the guest speaker at the annual Tour de Cure Snow Winter ball, his speech brought the house down - and the story received 217 likes.

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/watch-grafton-teen-steals-show-tour-de-cure-ball/3186250

7. Grafton inmates keep elderly warm through winter

This lovely story of female correctional inmates in Grafton crocheting blankets to donated to Grafton Aged Care home received 223 likes.

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/grafton-inmates-keep-elderly-warm-through-winter/3189911

6. Rock out with the quiz whizzes coming to Grafton

The excitement was building early when we announced that popular show Rockwiz was playing at the Saraton, with you giving the story 245 likes.

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/rock-out-with-the-quiz-whizzes-at-saraton-in-june/3150365/?ref=hs

5. SNEAK PEEK: DA in for Grafton private hospital

The first look at new plans for a private hospital and specialist clinic proved popular with the Facebook crowd, receiving 302 likes.

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/sneak-peek-da-in-for-grafton-private-hospital/3160011/?ref=hs

4. Maid of honour is 103, groomsman is a chihuahua

The beautiful story of Whiddon group resident Laurie Stephenson renewed his wedding vows with wife Elaine after 58 years touched the heart strings of many, appearing twice in our list, with the first post receiving 306 likes, and a second getting 290.

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/maid-of-honour-is-103-and-groomsman-is-a-chihuahua/3142758/?ref=hs

3. Former South Grafton teacher a Cash Cow winner

Everyone loves a winner and the story of a former South Grafton High School teacher who won Channel 7's Sunrise Cash Cow competition was popular, getting 315 likes

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/former-south-grafton-high-teacher-a-cash-cow-winne/3164302/?ref=hs

2. Cafe stalwarts plan reunion

One of the icons of Grafton's food history, was getting a meal at Langley's Cafe, and a story promoting a reunion of their former staff received 485 likes.

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/cafe-stalwarts-plan-reunion/3172090/?ref=hs

AND OUR MOST LIKED GOOD NEWS STORY OF THIS YEAR SO FAR IS...

1. Grafton's Rachael Noakes's audition on the Voice

Grafton singer Rachael Noakes audition, singing judge Delta Goodren's song Dear Life turned Delta's chair, and the whole Clarence Valley got behind her journey on the Voice. This was our most like story with 724 likes, with two follow up stories gaining 261 and 265 likes as well. She may not have won the competition, but she's a clear winner here.

https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/news/delta-sends-rachael-spin-voice/3175366/?ref=hs

Thanks for reading us, and thanks for getting us to this milestone.