Top of the class for Dolphin-winning duo

TEAMWORK: Matt and Tanya Fisher have won two Dolphin awards for their music. Mark Pidcock

IT WAS twice as nice for husband and wife duo Matt and Tanya Fisher as they took out two awards at the North Coast Entertainment Industry Association showcase night.

Nominated for three Dolphin awards, the teachers by day took the top gong in the adult contemporary category with their song When It's Cold Outside and in best rock performance for the appropriately named R.O.C.K.

"The R.O.C.K. one is just pure rock,” Fisher said.

"I guess you could call it a homage to the hard rocking bands of the 80s, with big guitar solos and riff-based chord progressions.

"When it's Cold Outside is more easy-listening/soft rock with a slight country feel.”

The songs were released as singles this year, and the prizes of $1200 worth of studio recording time will go towards a full album, and Fisher said although there was little monetary gain for the releases, it was still worth the effort.

"We just enjoy writing songs together, and we like to have a quality finished product we can be proud of so we have something that represents our time,” he said.

"If other people like it that's cool.”

The duo were also nominated in the best country release, but were beaten to the prize by Yamba musician and studio owner Paul Agar, who won the category under the name Doot with the song It Ain't Too Far to Fall.

"It's always nice to be judged by your peers, and I've managed to find a bit of time to work on some songs.

"It's a vehicle for my song writing and pedal steel playing,” Agar said.