LETHAL WEAPON: Chris Owen prepares for the woodchopping at the Grafton Show.
LETHAL WEAPON: Chris Owen prepares for the woodchopping at the Grafton Show.
News

Top of the tree for Grafton Show

10th May 2019 12:00 AM
GRAFTON Show woodchopping organiser Chris Owen reckons their woodchop show is the best in country Australia.

With two recently crowned world champions and generous prize money, the top of the tree choppers will be fighting hard to take out the titles.

"We've got an Australian championship in the 400mm standing block, as well as two NSW titles up for grabs,” Mr Owen said.

"We'll also have the Stihl Timbersports hot saw, which is a race like you see on television where the chainsaws have 350CC motorbike engines.

"They are hard to hang on to, I can tell you.”

Four of the Timbersports athletes will be on show, including Glen Gillam and Mitch Argent, who recently took away world titles from the Royal Easter Show.

"We've got $17,000 in prize money sponsored by Tomsy's Timbers and Boral Timbers - they've put on a very big program and that's what attracts the top people,” Mr Owen said.

Mr Owen, who has state and national titles under his belt, said there was plenty of seating for the crowd to watch two days of quality chopping at the showground.

The woodchop event runs from 4-8pm tonight, and 10am-7pm on Saturday night, with the major titles up for grabs from 4pm Saturday.

The show opens this morning with the usual range of amazing displays and competitions.

The pavilion has thousands of items ranging from cooking, craft, artwork and other displays.

There are animal displays such as alpacas, cattle, birds, cats, horses and poultry.

In the ring, there will be lots of entertainment, including quad bike racing, and the outback spectacular show.

The title of Grafton showgirl will be handed out on Saturday in the main ring.

