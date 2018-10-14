TOP OF THE TREE: Storms hit us hard last year

A storm last December brought heavy rain and hail as these images at Coles Grafton show.

A storm last December brought heavy rain and hail as these images at Coles Grafton show. Bill North

AS GREY clouds gather over our heads in the afternoon, the NRMA and SES have revealed that our area has been one of the most likely places for storm damage over the last financial year.

Grafton topped the state for the most storm affected town in NSW according to research by the NRMA, who are partnering with the NSW SES to encourage people to get ready for the storm season.

Grafton's biggest storm came in last November when a hail storm crashed through the city, for which federal government assistance was required.

Another major storm hit the city in December, and Maclean was hit by a destructive wind-storm around New Year.

The revelations come as the NRMA revealed that almost half of its insurance claims across the state (41%) were the result of storm damage.

Three quarters of people surveyed told the study that they didn't think storm damage was the most costly natural disaster for the state, despite storms costing the state more than $1.5b each year.

This has lead to many people not properly preparing their homes for the busy storm season between October and March, where statistically 71% of storm damage occurs.

Ramana James, Executive General Manager, Safer Communities for NRMA Insurance said: "It's concerning that despite the significant damage severe storms can cause, many Australians are still underestimating the impact of storms.

"Together with the NSW SES, we're urging everyone whether you live in an apartment in a city, or a house in a regional area, to take the time now to prepare for Storm Season,” he said.

"While the effects of the drought in NSW have been well documented, it's important people do not view the looming Storm Season as drought relief. Rain events and storm events are very different. Storms feature short, heavy bursts of rain that can cause flash flooding as well as violent winds and lightning strikes that can leave a trail of destruction in their place.

"While severe weather can strike at any time, Storm Season sees the likelihood of storms increase, so little acts like trimming branches, clearing your gutters and securing loose items in your garden or on your balcony can make a big difference when severe weather strikes.”