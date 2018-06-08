REVEALED: Top growth areas for Ipswich, Logan

These are the top performing property growth suburbs in Ipswich and Logan.

IT'S a suburb that is much maligned, but Woodridge homeowners are laughing all the way to the bank following a 37 per cent rise in the median house price over the past five years.

Woodridge not only outperformed all but two suburbs in Logan, but it also outgrew every suburb in neighbouring Ipswich, according to figures released by the Real Estate Institute of Queensland.

Leading the way for growth in the past five years in Logan was Yarrabilba (44.7 per cent) and Chambers Flat (37.7) but in relative terms, the best performing established suburb was clearly Woodridge, said Ray White real estate agent Tony Miller.

Woodridge has a lot of established amenities, with good shopping, public transport and roads.

"Yarrabilba and Chambers Flat are basically new suburbs, so when you look at the history of Logan, Woodridge would be the best performed suburb," Mr Miller said.

"You have a lot of established amenities, there's good public transport and roads … and all of those things have given people the confidence to buy in the neighbourhood. It's also low risk for investors."

Woodridge's growth was unlikely to be a one-off.

REIQ media manager Felicty Moore said the rapid housing development of the southeast Queensland would ensure further growth in house prices within Logan and Ipswich in the coming years.

"There are people who find that entry level price point attractive and a suburb like Woodridge has great connectivity to the CBD and a good community feel," she said.

"There was a time in Brisbane when a people just would never think of moving there but a lot of people don't have a negative perception of that area anymore."

Siting in fourth place in Logan, was Logan Central (35.8) while in Ipswich, the suburb of Ipswich topped the list with 33.3 per cent, followed by Eastern Heights (32) and Silkstone (29.6).

Mr Miller said Ipswich was a slow but steady burn for house prices with the top suburbs all recording a 20 per cent increase over the past five years.

"Ipswich mirrors Logan in a lot of ways with an established community, with an affordable price point and great connectivity to motorways. It's just that bit further out," he said.

"A lot of people say if they can't find what they want in Logan they're happy to look at Ipswich because it has a lot Logan's attributes."

TOP LOGAN SUBURBS

Top 10 performing suburbs over the past five years (land size of 2400 sqm or less):

Yarrabilba 44.7%

Chambers Flat 37.7%

Woodridge 37%

Logan Central 35.8%

Cornubia* 34.6%

Rochedale South 34.5%

Kingston 31.9%

Slacks Creek 31.5%

Forestdale 31.4%

Cornubia 30.4%

*Blocks above 2400 sqm

Leslie St, East Ipswich. Picture: realestate.com.au

TOP IPSWICH SUBURBS

Ipswich 33.3%

Eastern Heights 32.0%

Silkstone 29.6%

Sadliers Crossing 29.4%

Woodend 29.4%

Goodna 25%

Coalfalls 24.5%

Flinders View 24%

Bundamba 21.4%

North Ipswich 20.6%