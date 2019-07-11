Top pick Rankine signs on with Suns

GOLD Coast have locked away one of its most important young players with a two-year contract extension for Izak Rankine.

The evasive forward is yet to play a senior game due to injuries but was considered by some recruiters as the most talented player in last year's draft.

The new deal ties the gun goal kicker to the Suns until 2022 in a massive boost for the franchise club and its list management team headed by Craig Cameron.

Adelaide and Port Adelaide were both eyeing Rankine and No. 2 pick and fellow South Australian Jack Lukosius.

Lukosius and No. 6 pick Ben King are both signed until the end of next season.

Gold Coast has lost a constant stream of its most talented young players in recent years, forcing the club to essentially start again this season.

Izak Rankine is sticking with the Suns. Picture: Getty Images

Rankine has returned from a serious hamstring injury through the NEAFL and is expected to press for his AFL debut over the next month.

The club remains confident it can build a strong list in coming seasons but has asked the AFL for emergency help, including the No. 1 pick in this year's draft.