Michael van Gerwen proved too strong in Auckland.
‘I just wanted to show everyone who’s boss’

by Phil Dillon
6th Aug 2018 11:07 AM

WORLD No.1 Michael van Gerwen has shown who is the "boss" by taking out the Auckland Darts Masters on Sunday night.

Van Gerwen was at his masterful best as he defeated fellow Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld 11-4 to take his first TV tournament in four attempts.

The Dutch master had not won in front of the cameras since taking out the Premier League in May and was in determined mood in both games in Auckland.

He was too good for world No.2 Peter Wright in the semi-final, producing back-to-back finishes of 170 and 164 on his way to an impressive 10-3 success.

Wright had no answer to van Gerwen's scoring and finishing and neither did van Barneveld as his compatriot raced to a 6-1 lead in the final.

Van Barneveld won the next three legs to make the score 6-4 but van Gerwen snuffed out any chance of a comeback, winning the next five legs to claim his first crown in Auckland after missing last year.

The win was Michael van Gerwen's 17th of the year. SEAN DEMPSEY

The win was van Gerwen's first World Series title of the year and his 17th trophy of the season.

"I can play better," the two-time world champion said.

"I just wanted to show everyone who is the boss.

"I am close to my best but I am not there yet.

"That is 17 titles now this year and hopefully there are two more to come in Melbourne and Brisbane."

Van Barneveld had earlier beaten Aussie star Simon Whitlock in the first semi-final 10-5 to set up the all-Dutch clash.

The World Series of Darts now heads to Melbourne's Hisense Arena from Friday to Sunday before finishing in Brisbane from August 17-19.

