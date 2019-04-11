Top riders to clash at new track

NEED FOR SPEED: Riders hit the dirt at the old Maclean Motorcycle Park.

AFTER months of tireless work from volunteers and members of the Clarence riding community, the new Maclean Motorcycle Park will open this weekend.

Starting tomorrow and going for five days, the track will host some of the best female riders in the country when the Go Girl Racing Australia championship comes to town.

Maclean Dirt Bike Club treasurer Sharon Mitchell said despite some last-minute tasks to get the track ready for the weekend, everyone was really excited.

"It is a good feeling - today and tomorrow will be a bit frantic getting new signage in, but it is a good feeling,” she said.

"It should be a good event over the five days and Go Girl Racing is a national series and will attract some top riders.”

Races on Saturday and Sunday will form part of the club championship and Sharon is encouraging anyone interested to come along and take a look.

"Although the event emphasis is on development of female motocross riders, classes are open to both male and female riders of all ages,” she said.

The process of getting the track up and running has been a major effort on the part of everyone involved.

Everything achieved was done through donations, fundraising and the work of volunteers.

"We had a number of working bees but for some people it was a permanent working bee,” Sharon said.

"I just want to thank everyone involved.”

Sharon encouraged potential riders to talk to one of the organisers at the event at Gardiners Rd, Townsend on Saturday.

"Come out and have a look on the weekend and see what it's all about,” she said.

"The track is at the same location but it has been completely rebuilt.

"The Maclean track was renowned for being technical and this new track will not disappoint.

Given that the club is only just getting back into the swing of things after an 18 month hiatus, Sharon said that this year the club would not try and do to much too soon.

"We are going to ease back into it, having three or four race meetings and the recreation and training days to get into the sport.”