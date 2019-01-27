Top rowing schools give back to the Clarence

The rowers from St Joseph's College Nudgee have called Grafton home for the past week as the team underwent a tough pre-season training camp.

The rowers from St Joseph's College Nudgee have called Grafton home for the past week as the team underwent a tough pre-season training camp. Matthew Elkerton

ROWING: Early risers across Grafton may have noticed a strange sight in the Clarence River in recent weeks as the best rowing schools in the country pushed themselves to breaking point.

The rowing program at Brisbane greater public school St Joseph's Nudgee College has called the Clarence River home for the past week, and before that it was Brisbane Grammar who brought close to 90 students for the week.

Nudgee College's head of rowing John Bowes said the week away in the Clarence Valley was the school's main pre-season camp ahead of a jam-packed season.

"We do our final crew selection while we are here and it is just a good way to get the boys rowing together and working through their combinations,” Bowes said.

"Traditionally we have gone to Maclean, but this year we ventured up the river to Grafton and it has been just as good.

"It is the perfect waterway to train on and it is a good way to get the kids out of their normal environment and into regional Australia.”

The focus is in the boat, but Bowes said the school used the trip as a way to give back to the Clarence Valley community.

"We're here for the week and the boys are on the water three times a day over that time,” he said.

"By the end of the week the boys are pretty exhausted but they love every minute of it.

"We also bring nothing with us. For the week, every dollar we spend on food and drink is spent in town.

"We like to give back to the community and respect the fact we are in their backyard.”

The school's rowing program has been operating since 1998, and the school has been the most successful school in the Brisbane GPS system for most of the past decade.

"We won the prestigious Australian schoolboys rowing title in 2016 and last year travelled to England to compete in the Henley Royal Regatta, the pinnacle event for our sport,” Bowes said.

"If all goes to plan this season we might just make another trip back over.”

Bowes thanked Marg Francis at Grafton Hockey Association for going "above and beyond” during the group's stay at the Bunkhouse.

"I can't thank the community enough for the way they embraced our school,” he said.