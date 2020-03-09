Top-selling author to visit the Clarence

Top-selling author Jenn J McLeod tours the Clarence Valley later this year.

Fans of top-selling author, Jenn J McLeod will be thrilled to meet her face-to-face at a series of author visits in the Clarence Valley.

Ms McLeod’s six published novels are life-affirming tales of friendship and family with a backdrop of country life.

“A city girl by birth, I discovered an affinity with the country in my early twenties while working my way across the heart of Australia, living out of a converted Ford F100 van. A nomadic novelist since 2014 I now travel Australia in my 25-foot caravan named Myrtle the Turtle,” Ms McLeod said.

“My stories are about small towns with big hearts and all the quirky, loveable Aussie characters readers enjoy. They are contemporary stories that embrace life, love and second chances as characters reconnect with (or sometimes discover) the country roots that run deep.”

Ms McLeod will visit Yamba, Grafton and Lawrence for author visits that include an opportunity to ask questions and book signing.

For those who haven’t yet read Jenn’s books Clarence Valley libraries have the full series including the 2013 topselling House for all Seasons.

Where and When:

Yamba Library: Tuesday, 19 March from 6:30pm to 7:30pm

Grafton Library: Tuesday, 5 May from 10.30am to 11:30am

Lawrence Hall (Mobile Library): Tuesday, 5 May from 3:30pm to 11:30pm

Cost: Free – Refreshments provided

Event Registration: Book at your library or online at www.crl.nsw.gov.au ‘What’s On’ Places limited: Please book early to avoid disappointment and to assist with catering.