Top sides drawn for first round of Premier League

Harwood's Mark Ensbey slaps a ball through point during the first day of the CRCA GDSC Premier League grand final between Harwood and Tucabia at Ellem Oval.

Harwood's Mark Ensbey slaps a ball through point during the first day of the CRCA GDSC Premier League grand final between Harwood and Tucabia at Ellem Oval. Matthew Elkerton

CRICKET: The new North Coast Premier League season will kick off in the biggest possible way with reigning Clarence River Cricket Association premiers Harwood hosting 2017/18 Coffs Harbour District premiers Sawtell in a battle of the heavyweights.

The Premier League season will kick off on the same weekend as other CRCA grades on October 13 and will begin with a double-header weekend with play on Saturday and Sunday.

Harwood were the first team from the Clarence competition to join the joint Premier League venture, with Coutts Crossing Cricket Club also joining them in a joint effort with Coffs Colts Cricket Club.

Harwood captain Nathan Ensbey said his side was excited at the tough prospect in front of them and believed the season could not have kicked off in a better way.

"It's premiers up against premiers, it is going to be a real test for our side and a good gauge as to where we are in comparison with the competition,” Ensbey said.

"It is a bit of a new avenue for our club, but the boys are absolutely keen as mustard.”

The Premier League, an initiative of the North Coast Cricket Council, will pit the best of the Coffs Harbour association up against the best of the Clarence.

It is a competition that Ensbey believes can only help cricket grow in the Valley.

"It will be good for local cricket and the juniors coming through the ranks,” he said.

"We aren't just improving the standard of cricket for ourselves but we're creating a real pathway for these kids who aspire to play at the very top.”