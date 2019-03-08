Top sides ready to light it up

Brothers and Tucabia will go to war under lights in the Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket grand final.

Matthew Elkerton

NIGHT CRICKET: Tucabia-Copmanhurst CV Pest Control and Brothers McKimm's RE will meet in the Cleaver's Mechanical night cricket grand final tonight as both sides set their sights on glory.

For Brothers it is a chance to avenge their grand final shellacking at the hands of Harwood last season, while Tucabia have not had these night-time nerves for more than a decade.

The mouthwatering clash is booked as a battle of the best bowling attack in Tucabia, having taken a combined 40 wickets at an average of 11.83, against the best batting side in Brothers, having scored more than 650 runs under lights.

But surprisingly it is in their opposite areas that the two sides will be looking to win the grand final clash.

Undefeated Tucabia skipper Dan Cootes knows his side can be better with the bat in hand. The side struggled at times in its successful run chase against South Services last week and Cootes knew they would not get away with it again.

"Our bowlers have been doing all the work for us, now it's time the batters stand up with them,” he said.

"Two of our games this season we have conceded 115 runs and in the rest of them its been under 100. We know we have got the ability, now its just about putting it all together. Bring it on.”

Meanwhile Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert will look to his side to take a leaf out of Tucabia's book and stifle their opponents with the ball.

They did it well in Wednesday's semi-final against South Services but will need go one better tonight.

"I think we have got to be better, on Wednesday we knew once we got a couple of wickets we were right into the tail but when you are paying against Tucabia if you get two or three wickets they still keep churning out the batsmen,” he said.

"We just need to be confident and back ourselves. If we win, it will be the first time Brothers have raised the night cricket trophy. Of course we're desperate for it.”

The first ball will be bowled at 5.45pm at McKittrick Park. There will be a full canteen facility operating.

TUCABIA-COPMANHURST

D Cootes (c), B Blanch, T Bultitude, L Pigg, B Chard, D Woods, M Dougherty, B Pardoe, J Yardy, B Ryan, M Pigg, T Blackadder

BROTHERS

J Kroehnert (c), B Sevil, J Lynch, M Summers, J Firth, J Weatherstone, B Weatherstone, D Lucas, T McLaren, K Lawrence, S Kippax.