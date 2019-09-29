TOP SPEED: Grafton family in a league of their own

TOP TRIO: Elliot, Sharyn and Hamish Speed were on fire in this years Grafton Hockey Association finals all winning their respective premierships.

SPORT: Winning seems to be in the Speed family's DNA.

The Grafton family are no strangers to success with experienced Group 2 coach Colin Speed having had plenty of memorable moments in the Clarence Valley.

But it was his wife, Sharyn Speed, and their two children, Elliot and Hamish, who took the Grafton Hockey Association grand finals by storm earlier this month, each winning their respective grade finals.

Hamish was first up with the youngster playing and winning with Sailors Grafton Air 5-4 over Royals Leprechauns in the third grade final before stepping up to second grade and going down to City Bears.

Sharyn was next to play, taking to the field in the women's reserve grade grand final and coming away with a convincing 5-1 victory over McAuley Blue.

Elliot was last up for the family as he kitted up for the undefeated City Bears Elders Real Estate in the men's first grade decider and he was ultimately the decider in the thrilling 2-1 victory over Barbs Hagars.

Sharyn was pleased to see Elliot make the difference in the men's grand final.

"Elliot had a great game. As a team they were formidable this year and although it was a tough day, they pushed through adversity to get the win,” she said.

"Hamish did an awesome job too in both second and third grade, he's only small but he does well in the competition.”

Sharyn was pleased to have won her grand final as well with plenty to celebrate for the year.

"It was pretty novel really, all in all it was a good day out,” she said.

"Hockey was the real winner, it was a great, fun family day.”

This won't be the last we hear of the Speed family as Sharyn will likely challenge at the top in the next hockey season with Colin eyeing his next move as a coach while Hamish and Elliot continuing to to impress across multiple codes.