Top Tarbert returns for Koscuiszko farewell

Matthew Paget and Tarbert were able to fight off Cejay Graham and Ferniehirst to win the Wayne Glenn Pink Silks Cup at the Pink Silks Race Day. Sam Flanagan

RACE 1 OPEN HCP: John Shelton's top gelding Tarbert will return to the Clarence River Jockey Club for his first run in Grafton since July today.

This will be the seven-year-old's last run before the $1.3m Kosciuszko 1200m at Randwick Racecourse on October 12 and Grafton trainer Shelton has enjoyed some recent success at the famous track.

"Preparations have been perfect,” Shelton said.

The Race 1 Tarbert For The Kosciuszko Spring Flyer Open Handicap 1020m will be a flying start today's races.

"He's had a good start to the season and although he's never won over 1000 metres, he's got to be the best horse in this race,” he said.

Tarbert's last two results were a second placed finish in the Race 4 Sydney Markets Handicap 1200m at the Randwick Racecourse on Chelmsford Stakes Day and a first place finish in the Race 7 Hopkins Livermore Cup 1400m in Taree.

Shelton's horse will face tough competition with Nathaniel Scott's All Stand going head-to-head with the gelding but despite a weight difference, Shelton knows he can get the job done.

"He's at a big weight and it's the wrong sort of distance for him but I'm confident,” he said.

"It's never easy, it will be a tough field and he's going to have to give a lot due to his size but it's a good test.”

Shelton will pair with jockey Adam Hyeronimus, continuing a strong connection for the duo throughout the jockey's development that led them to a Kosciuszko with Belflyer last year.

"Adam was an apprentice to me in Grafton and I have great trust in him. He won the $1.3m race on Bellflyer last year so we clearly work well together,” he said.

Shelton has four more runners on race day today including some new additions to the stable but he was not overly confident in his chances.

"The rest of my runners are at longer odds, Tarbert is definitely the favourite,” he said.

My Best Seller will run in the Race 3 Book A Christmas Party Package Class 1 Handicap 1120m, only his third run. Invincible Tammy will take to the track for the Race 4 Restaurant 24Sixty @ The GDSC Benchmark 58 Handicap 1020m after two runs in September including a fifth in Ballina.

Camillo will go in Race 7 Book A Christmas Party Marquee Benchmark 66 Handicap 1430m on his third run for Shelton and his first in Grafton under the trainer after two good results in trials and a win last year at the CRJC.

But Shelton had slight hopes for Magic Era, who will go from barrier 1 in the Race 4 Restaurant 24Sixty @ The GDSC Benchmark 58 Handicap 1020m.

"It'll be a new start and coming from a good barrier he might just run a cheeky race,” he said.

The race to watch for the day will take place in the opening event, as Tarbert looks for a strong send-off at the CRJC at 1pm.