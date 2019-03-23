Top teams set for LCCA grand final

PLUNDERING: Alex Moffitt will be looking to continue his strong run of form against Iluka in the LCCA first-grade grand final.

LCCA: They've been the two top teams all season and this Saturday will see Maclean United and Iluka face off to decide who can claim ultimate bragging rights and the Maclean Bowling Club LCCA first-grade competition title.

While United will go into the clash as favourites after not dropping a game all season against Iluka and coming away with a major semi-final win two weeks ago, Iluka captain Brendan James says his team is confident they can turn things around on grand final day.

"We had pretty good training sessions this week and we're all ready to go with a full-strength side,” James said.

"We're confident we can get the win, we might not have won against them all year but that counts for nothing when it comes to the grand final. It's all on the line and we've done well to get to where we are but we just need to keep that going for one more game.”

James said the return of Josh Lane would bolster their batting line-up, which was one of the key differences when the two sides last met in the major semi-final.

"(Maclean United) bat really deep in their line-up, so the runs that we can get on the board will be vital,” he said.

"Our boys are confident that we can do it, we just need everyone to do their job.

"We will take a lot of confidence out of last week's match against Wanderers as well, we bowled really well and took our catches and that's what's going to win you games nine times out 10, so if we can do that again today that will go a long way towards us taking out the title.”

Maclean United captain Jarrad Moran admitted there was some nervous excitement from the team in lead-up to the grand final but they were confident they could continue their run of form over Iluka.

"There's always a few nerves on grand final day but all the boys are very excited and we're confident and looking forward to the game,” Moran said.

"Anything can happen on grand final day but we're confident. You have to be for a game like this otherwise no matter who you play they'll walk all over you.

"As long as everyone does their job and contributes I think we will go well. If we can win the toss and put runs on the board first, like we did the last time we played Iluka, that will help allow us to build pressure. If we can get runs on the board and bowl tightly, I think we will win.”

GAME DAY: The LCCA first-grade grand final will be at Yamba Oval from 1pm.