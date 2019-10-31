Top teen go-karter wins grid spot for track opening

PODIUM: Thomas Gallagher (left), 15, took out third spot at the International Race of Star in the Gold Cost on October 19.

GO-KARTING: Tyndale teenage driver Thomas Gallagher's third place in the recent International Race of Stars has opened up new opportunities.

His podium finish at the Gold Coast on Saturday has earned him an invitation for the christening of a brand new track at The Bend in South Australia.

His mother Michele said the invitation would mean another long haul to race, but it was worth it.

"South Australia is the longest distance we've travelled yet,” she said. "But when you get this sort of recognition it's a great opportunity.”

Gallagher raced in the KA3 junior class at the International Race of Stars.

"He came up against drivers from all over the world,” his mother said.

"There were drivers from New Zealand, Italy, France and Europe.

"There were 38 cars in his section, so it was extremely competitive.”

The result was an improvement on the seventh place Gallagher secured at the State Titles at Eastern Creek earlier this year.

"The third in the Race of Stars was definitely his best result for the year,” said Michele.

"But it was raining and it was his first time at the track so it's always very testing conditions.”

Gallagher will race on the opening day of South Australia's newest complex, The Bend, on November 1.