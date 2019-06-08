Top Tigers' picked for rep footy

TIGERS COME OUT ROARING: Grafton Tigers in action earlier in the season.

AFL: Grafton Tigers AFL club is going from strength to strength, with 22 of the club's charges being picked to play representative footy.

The North Coast Force teams to play in Tamworth today were announced earlier this week, giving a number of Grafton players a chance to impress at representative level.

The number of Tigers picked in the Youth Girls and Women's teams was significant, indicating the club was making great strides in encouraging women into the sport.

Code-hopping representative Britt Hargreaves was picked as captain of the women's side and coach of the youth girls, capping off a remarkable rise in what could be considered her back-up sport.

"When I'm not playing soccer, I fit in an AFL game,” she said.

Haregreaves plays for Gold Coast United in the Women's NPL on the weekends, represents Australia at Futsal and somehow finds time to run out for the Tigers.

The nature of being multi-talented mean sometimes having to make hard choices, but at the moment she was somehow able to juggle all her commitments.

"I have had to prioritise what I do and it comes down to where you can play the highest level and with soccer and Futsal they are coming first,” she said.

She was honoured to be named captain of the Force and said her experiences coaching and teaching all helped when taking the reins of the youth side.

"I have been a coach for the Australian Futsal under 16s,” she said.

"It is a great opportunity and it is a different perspective to see it from the sideline.

"I think in dealing with kids on a daily basis it makes it easier to develop a rapport and understand where the kids are coming from.”

Women's coach Matt Crawley said there was a range of age and experience in the squad and noted the importance of having the right mix.

"Maddie Anderson and Clara Samms are a bit younger,” he said.

"They are both at a good level already and it is a great opportunity in being young to get involved in rep teams at a young age.

"Maddie has already played three years of footy and has gained experience from other sports, which shows how easily skills can transfer to AFL.”

The women's team won in Coffs Harbour last year and were looking to do likewise in the reverse fixture, and Tigers president James Hourigan was proud of the contribution the Grafton club was making to AFL in the region.

"Well it's working (women's and junior development). They are all really good footballers and Maddi Anderson is a natural and she has a really good understanding of the game,” he said.

"Our juniors have had a strong showing in the last few years and again repping very strongly.

"It's good to see them getting recognised for all the hard work they have been putting in.”

"We are wishing them all well and thinking some warm thoughts for them down in Tamworth.”

Grafton Tigers representatives:

Women's - Maddi Anderson, Britt Hargreaves, Clara Sams.

Youth Girls - Mackenzie Bagnall, Lilly Harris, Tyleah Larcombe, Grace Person, Chelsee Ryan.

Under 17 Boys - Declan Acton, Caleb Lamberth, Noah Swarski, Evan Whitty.

Under 15 Boys - John O'Neill, Ned O'Neill, Alby Popko, Mikey Luxton, Jye Boehme, Harry Anderson.

Under 13 Boys - Latrell Mundine, Sam Petch, Josh Vassallo.